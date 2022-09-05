California temperatures soar to new records, adding strain to power grid

Record high temperatures were expected in California's Central Valley from Sacramento to outside of Los Angeles on Sunday, with officials warning that the dangerous heat wave could afflict the state through the end of the week and test the limits of the electric grid.

State officials on Sunday were urging residents to limit their power usage for the fifth day in a row as energy demand spiked and temperatures were still on the rise.

The worst of the heat was concentrated in the Central Valley on Sunday. The thermometer could hit 115 degrees Fahrenheit (46 degrees Celsius) by midweek, the National Weather Service said, warning residents to stay indoors to avoid heat-related illness.