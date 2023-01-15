    বাংলা

    Biden declares emergency for California due to winter storms

    Biden approved an emergency declaration for California on Saturday, as storms have pounded the Golden State since Dec 26, killing at least 19 people

    Reuters
    US President Joe Biden approved an emergency declaration for California on Saturday, as storms have pounded the Golden State since Dec 26, killing at least 19 people and bringing floods, power outages, mudslides, evacuations and road closures.

    Biden ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides, the White House said in a statement.

    The president's action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Merced, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties, it said.

