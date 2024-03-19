In test of Trump's clout, Ohio Republicans pick US Senate challenger

Donald Trump's sway over Ohio Republicans will be tested in the state's US Senate primary on Tuesday, when they decide whether to nominate a political newcomer backed by the former president to challenge Democratic US Senator Sherrod Brown in November.

Republicans are looking to erase Democrats' 51-49 majority in the chamber, and face a geographical advantage as Democrats are defending a half-dozen seats in competitive states including Ohio.

The state backed Trump in its last two presidential elections, and he won by eight percentage points in 2020. Republicans also hold many major statewide elected offices, both chambers of the state legislature and the other US Senate seat, which is occupied by JD Vance.