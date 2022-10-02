Havana protests flare for second night as govt scrambles to turn on lights

The majority of city residents, whose electricity supply had returned, did not protest on Friday or Saturday.

"Little by little the power is coming back, and good thing," said Jorge Mario Gonzalez, a 57-year-old postal worker in Havana. He said the power came back on at his home on Friday.

"The government is making a big effort but can't satisfy everyone. We have so many problems."

Ian knocked out power to the whole country of 11 million people when it ploughed through western Cuba earlier this week. By early Saturday, officials said electricity had been restored to more than 82% of customers in Havana, a city of more than 2 million, but those still in the dark had grown increasingly anxious.

"It's like being in hell," said Carlos Felipe Garcia, who marched shirtless at the protest in Playa on Friday night, covered in sweat. "That's why we´re out on the street, and we'll keep coming out."

Officials said on Friday they hoped to have the lights back on across most of Havana by the end of the weekend - and appeared on track by Saturday afternoon. City officials have said the protests unleashed by the outages have hindered recovery efforts and have warned against blocking roads and vandalism.

As the demonstration in Playa late on Friday gained steam, it was met by several truckloads of security forces in black berets, who blockaded the main boulevard, preventing those marching from advancing, according to a Reuters witness.

Later an equally large group of hundreds of government supporters chanting "I am Fidel" - a reference to the late former leader Fidel Castro - followed behind the protesters on an adjacent street. The men, many wearing pants and T-shirts, were armed with sticks, baseball bats and scrapwood.