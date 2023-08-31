    বাংলা

    Biden says climate crisis is undeniable after Hurricane Idalia damage

    Biden has made combating climate change a key goal of his presidency, setting a target of halving US emissions by 2030 from 2005 levels

    Reuters
    Published : 31 August 2023, 06:49 AM
    Updated : 31 August 2023, 06:49 AM

    US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said no one could deny that the world is facing a climate crisis, after Hurricane Idalia plowed through the Big Bend region of Florida and forced millions of residents to evacuate.

    "I don't think anybody can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore," Biden told reporters at the White House. "Just look around. Historic floods. I mean, historic floods. More intense droughts, extreme heat, significant wildfires have caused significant damage.”

    Biden has made combating climate change a key goal of his presidency, setting a target of halving US emissions by 2030 from 2005 levels, and enacting hundreds of billions of dollars in tax credits to promote electric vehicles.

    Some Republican lawmakers, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is running to win the Republican presidential nomination, continue to oppose a slew of measures aimed at curbing emissions.

    DeSantis in May signed a sweeping law barring state officials from investing public money to promote environmental, social and governance goals and prohibiting ESG bond sales.

    Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called "the climate agenda" a "hoax" during last week's GOP debate.

    Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell on Wednesday declined to blame the storm on climate change, but said her agency was seeing a sharp increase in the number of severe weather events.

    On Tuesday, she told reporters that extreme storms were part of a "new normal" that Americans are facing, adding that investments in resilience and mitigation were critical to prepare for future storms.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on Social Security and Medicare at the University of Tampa in Tampa, Florida, US February 9, 2023. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
    Blood thinners among first 10 drugs for US price negotiations
    President Joe Biden’s signature Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), signed into law last year, allows Medicare to negotiate prices for some of its most costly drugs
    US President Joe Biden arrives at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Washington, US, Aug 27, 2023. REUTERS
    Biden to visit Vietnam as Washington seeks closer ties
    The US president will meet with Communist Party leader Nguyen Phu Trong and other top Vietnamese leaders in Hanoi on Sept 10
    US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the banking crisis after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, Mar 13, 2023.
    Biden calls China a 'ticking time bomb' due to economic troubles
    Biden said that China was in trouble because of weak growth
    US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the banking crisis after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank, in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, Mar 13, 2023.
    Biden warned Xi on West's investment after Putin meeting
    There are heightened tensions and pessimism in the US-China relationship over national security issues, including Russia's war in Ukraine

    Opinion

    India is warming up to a cooling China
    Shritama Bose
    Martin Luther King’s dream, 60 years on
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain