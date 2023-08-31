Biden says climate crisis is undeniable after Hurricane Idalia damage

US President Joe Biden on Wednesday said no one could deny that the world is facing a climate crisis, after Hurricane Idalia plowed through the Big Bend region of Florida and forced millions of residents to evacuate.

"I don't think anybody can deny the impact of the climate crisis anymore," Biden told reporters at the White House. "Just look around. Historic floods. I mean, historic floods. More intense droughts, extreme heat, significant wildfires have caused significant damage.”

Biden has made combating climate change a key goal of his presidency, setting a target of halving US emissions by 2030 from 2005 levels, and enacting hundreds of billions of dollars in tax credits to promote electric vehicles.