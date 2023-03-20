Five young people killed in New York state car crash

A car veered off a highway into a tree and caught fire early on Sunday outside of New York City in suburban Scarsdale, killing five of the six young people who were in the vehicle, police said.

The dead - four males and a female - ranged in age from 8 to 17 and included a 16-year-old boy who was believed to be driving when the crash occurred at about 12:20 am on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County, according to police.

The lone survivor, a 9-year-old boy who apparently was riding in the car's hatchback-cargo compartment, escaped from the rear of the automobile and was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.