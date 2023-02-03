Chinese spy balloon flying over the United States, Pentagon says

A suspected Chinese spy balloon has been flying over the United States for a couple of days, and senior US officials have advised President Joe Biden against shooting it down for fear the debris could pose a safety threat.

The incident recalls the lengths to which Beijing and Washington have been willing to go to spy on each other amid rising tensions between the superpowers.

"The United States government has detected and is tracking a high-altitude surveillance balloon that is over the continental United States right now," Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Patrick Ryder told reporters.

"The balloon is currently travelling at an altitude well above commercial air traffic and does not present a military or physical threat to people on the ground."