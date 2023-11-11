FBI agents seized New York mayor's electronic devices

FBI agents seized electronic devices from New York City Mayor Eric Adams earlier this week, days after a raid on the home of his chief campaign fundraiser, according to an attorney for the mayor's campaign.

Federal authorities are conducting an investigation into whether his 2021 mayoral campaign conspired with a Brooklyn construction company and the Turkish government to funnel foreign money into the campaign through a straw donor scheme, the New York Times has reported.

Boyd Johnson, an attorney for Adams' campaign, confirmed on Friday that Adams had provided the FBI with electronic devices after agents approached the mayor following an event on Monday night.

Johnson said the FBI requested the devices after Adams informed investigators of impropriety by an unidentified individual.

"After learning of the federal investigation, it was discovered that an individual had recently acted improperly. In the spirit of transparency and cooperation, this behavior was immediately and proactively reported to investigators," Johnson said in a statement.