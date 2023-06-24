Canadian safety regulators open probe into fatal loss of Titan submersible

A TSB team was dispatched to St John's, Newfoundland, about 400 miles north of the accident site, to gather information and conduct interviews, the agency said.

Guillermo Söhnlein, who co-founded OceanGate with Rush in 2009, said Rush was "keenly aware" of the dangers of exploring the ocean depths.

"Stockton was one of the most astute risk managers I'd ever met," said Söhnlein, who left the company in 2013, retaining a minority stake. "He was very risk-averse."

QUESTIONS ABOUT RISKS

But others in the close-knit community of submersible operators and experts noted that Stockton and his company opted to forgo certification of Titan's novel design from industry third parties such as the American Bureau of Shipping.

Some have questioned Stockton's choice of carbon fibre to fabricate the critical pressure hull of his craft.

"OceanGate had created its own experimental vehicle with materials avoided by others, decided to bypass the certification process designed to assure safety, and chose to ignore the warnings from many experts within the submersible community," investment manager Ray Dalio, co-founder of the OceanX sea exploration initiative, said in a LinkedIn post on Friday.

British Titanic explorer Dik Barton likewise pointed to issues raised about the design and maintenance of Titan, saying, "there were many red flags flying here."

One would-be Titan passenger, Las Vegas-based investor Jay Bloom, told Reuters he declined a last-minute chance to join the ill-fated Titan excursion with his son out of safety concerns.

Bloom, a licensed helicopter pilot, said he was particularly worried about Stockton's use of consumer-grade parts on Titan, including a video game joystick to control the vessel, and was "spooked" by the fact that the submersible would be bolted shut from the outside, preventing passengers from getting out on their own in an emergency.

Questions about Titan's safety surfaced in 2018 during a symposium of industry experts and in a lawsuit by OceanGate's former head of marine operations, which was settled later that year.

The disaster marks the first known fatalities in more than 60 years of civilian deep-sea exploration. But OceanGate was free to go its own way because international waters are beyond government regulation, according to industry experts.

The company has not addressed queries about its lack of industry certification or other safety issues.