University of Michigan finalises $490 million sexual abuse settlement

The University of Michigan said a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 people who alleged sexual assault by a former sports doctor was finalized on Friday.

The doctor, Robert Anderson, was a physician for the football team and other athletic programs at the university, where he worked from 1966 until his retirement in 2003. He died in 2008. Most of the victims were male.

The university said the deal gained approval from 98% of claimants. How the amount will be split was decided by the claimants and their lawyers, it added.