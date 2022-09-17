    বাংলা

    University of Michigan finalises $490 million sexual abuse settlement

    Over 1,000 people, mostly male, levelled sexual abuse allegations against a former physician for the university's football team

    Reuters
    Published : 17 Sept 2022, 04:58 AM
    Updated : 17 Sept 2022, 04:58 AM

    The University of Michigan said a $490 million settlement with more than 1,000 people who alleged sexual assault by a former sports doctor was finalized on Friday.

    The doctor, Robert Anderson, was a physician for the football team and other athletic programs at the university, where he worked from 1966 until his retirement in 2003. He died in 2008. Most of the victims were male.

    The university said the deal gained approval from 98% of claimants. How the amount will be split was decided by the claimants and their lawyers, it added.

    "The University of Michigan offers its heartfelt apology for the abuse perpetrated by the late Robert Anderson. We hope this settlement helps the healing process for survivors," Paul Brown, chairman of the university's governing board, said in a statement.

    In January, the university said the deal, which was the culmination of years of negotiations with attorneys for the victims, would settle all claims of abuse by Anderson.

    It said at the time that $460 million will be paid to 1,050 claimants and $30 million placed in reserve for any unidentified victims who come forward by Jul 31, 2023.

    RELATED STORIES
    Biden says haters won't have 'last word'; wants to end social media immunity
    Biden says haters won't have 'last word'
    Biden called on Americans to speak out against racism and extremism, and said he would ask Congress to do more to hold social media companies accountable for spreading hate
    Biden urges Mexico to take migrants under COVID expulsion order he promised to end
    Biden urges Mexico to take migrants under COVID expulsion order
    US border agents have made a record 1.8 million migrant arrests so far in fiscal year 2022, creating humanitarian challenges and political liabilities for Biden
    Solar bitcoin mine plan divides villagers in El Salvador
    Solar bitcoin mine plan divides villagers in El Salvador
    Residents near the planned multimillion-dollar complex debate whether it will spread prosperity, as environmental groups warn of impact on natural resources
    Smugglers put migrants in suitcases, empty water tanks, US prosecutors allege
    Smugglers put migrants in suitcases, empty water tanks: US
    Eight people were indicted for their roles in a lucrative human smuggling operation that trafficked hundreds of people across the US-Mexico border

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher