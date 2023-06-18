Brazil police find plans for military coup on Bolsonaro aide's phone, Veja reports

The magazine said a police document showed that the plan was found on the phone of Lieutenant Colonel Mauro Cid, one of Bolsonaro's personal assistants who stayed on as an aide after he stepped down. Cid is currently under arrest as part of a probe into the alleged falsification of Bolsonaro's COVID-19 vaccination card.

Cid's lawyer Bernardo Fenelon did not respond to a request for comment.

According to Veja, the three-page document provided a roadmap for how to block Lula's inauguration, using the military as a "moderating force." To justify such an institutional rupture, the document alleged unconstitutional actions by the judiciary and media to favour Lula in the election.

The document calls for the nomination of an "intervener" with power over the armed forces and all of Brazil's federal public security agencies. Offending justices in the Supreme Court and the federal electoral court would be investigated, removed and replaced.

The revamped electoral court would then oversee fresh elections that would only take place once the military had decided the constitutional order had been reestablished.