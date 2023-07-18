Trump's bid to block Georgia election probe rejected by state's top court

Georgia's top court on Monday rejected former President Donald Trump's latest effort to block an investigation into whether he and his allies illegally sought to interfere with the state's 2020 election, weeks before prosecutors are expected to seek formal charges.

Court records showed the Georgia Supreme Court unanimously dismissed the petition, filed last week by Trump's lawyers, that had sought to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and to quash a special grand jury report that recommended indictments against certain individuals.

The report has remained largely under seal while Willis finalises her investigation. The special panel, which did not have the authority to issue its own indictments, produced the report after interviewing about 75 witnesses over the course of nine months, including some of the state's top officials.