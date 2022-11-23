Brazil's Bolsonaro formally challenges election loss

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro challenged the election he lost last month to leftist rival Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, arguing that votes from some machines should be "invalidated" in a complaint that election authorities met with initial scepticism.

Bolsonaro's claim seems unlikely to get far, as Lula's victory has been ratified by the TSE electoral authority and acknowledged by Brazil's leading politicians and international allies. Still, it could fuel a small but committed protest movement that has so far refused to accept the result.

Alexandre de Moraes, the Supreme Court justice who currently leads the TSE, said in a ruling seen by Reuters that Bolsonaro's right-wing electoral coalition, which filed the complaint, must present its full audit for both rounds of last month's vote within 24 hours, or he would reject it.

US looking to facilitate return of Venezuelan migrants

The United States is in talks with Mexico and other countries to facilitate the return of Venezuelans to their homeland, a senior US official said in a call with reporters.

"We're in discussion with Mexico and other countries to see what can be done in that sense," said Blas Nunez-Neto, the acting assistant secretary for border and immigration policy.