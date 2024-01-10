Biden administration issues rule that could curb 'gig' work, contracting

Acting US Labour Secretary Julie Su during a call with reporters on Monday said the misclassification of workers as contractors rather than employees particularly harms low-income workers who would benefit the most from legal protections such as a minimum wage and unemployment insurance.

“A century of labour protections for working people is premised on the employer-employee relationship,” Su said.

Worker advocates and some Democratic officials praised the rule, saying it was necessary to ensure basic protections for workers.

"Worker misclassification also undermines law-abiding businesses that are forced to compete with dishonest employers who use misclassification to unfairly cut down on labor costs," US Rep Bobby Scott, a Democrat from Virginia, said in a statement.

But according to some business groups, the rule tips the scales too far in favor of finding that workers are employees rather than contractors, which will deprive millions of workers of flexibility and opportunity.

“Making matters worse, the rule is completely unnecessary, as the Department continues to report success in cracking down on bad actors that are misclassifying workers," Marc Freedman, vice president at the US Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. He added that the Chamber, the largest US business group, is considering challenging the rule in court.

POTENTIAL IMPACT ON 'GIG' WORKERS

The Labour Department has said the rule was designed to crack down on industries, including construction and healthcare, where misclassification of workers is common. But its potential impact on app-based delivery and ride-hailing services, whose business models depend on contract "gig" labour, has garnered the most attention.

Chamber of Progress, a trade group that represents tech companies, said the rule could impact gig workers depending on how the Labor Department enforces it. Reclassifying independent contractors as companies' employees would negatively impact an estimated 3.4 million gig workers, resulting in $31 billion in lost income, the group said.

Companies including Uber Technologies and Lyft have expressed concerns about the rule but also have said they do not expect it to lead to their drivers being classified as employees.

Uber, Lyft and DoorDash in separate statements said they did not expect the rule to change the way they do business.