Friends, allies urge Trump to choose a woman or Black man as his running mate

ON THE TRAIL FOR TRUMP

Noem, Stefanik, Scott and Carson have worked hard stumping for Trump on the campaign trail in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two states to vote in the Republican primary. Party insiders and strategists see their appearances as auditions for the vice-presidential pick.

Stefanik has become a fiercely loyal Trump surrogate and is a rising star in the Republican Party.

She gained national prominence in December after embarrassing the heads of three top universities about antisemitism on their campuses during a congressional hearing, which prompted two of them to later resign.

Stefanik spoke at a New Hampshire rally on Friday, stopped by a diner on Saturday and later at the Trump campaign headquarters in Manchester.

As she made her way through the crowd to a bank of TV cameras, Stefanik was asked by Reuters if she had discussed with Trump or his aides the vice president role. She declined to comment on that, but added: "I'd be honored to serve in a future Trump administration in any way."

The question prompted a "VP, VP, VP," chant among Trump supporters in attendance.

On Sunday, at another New Hampshire rally, Trump praised Stefanik - but mispronounced her name.

Alex Degrasse, a spokesperson for Stefanik, said the congresswoman "does not discuss her conversations with President Trump."

Noem, serving her second term as South Dakota's governor after a landslide reelection victory in 2022, is close to Trump. She rose to national prominence after refusing to impose a statewide mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Noem campaigned for and with Trump at several events in Iowa earlier this month, including three stops across the state on Jan 3.

Before her final speech that day she was asked by CBS News about being Trump's running mate. "I think anybody in this country, if they were offered it, needs to consider it," she replied.

Noem's office referred Reuters to the CBS interview.

Scott was a onetime Republican rival to Trump but dropped out of the race in November, and endorsed Trump on Jan 19. Both Scott and Carson have been on the campaign trail supporting Trump.

In Concord, New Hampshire on Jan 19, Scott told a crowd that Trump would lower taxes and unite the country.

Andrew Hughes, a spokesman for Carson, said of Trump's potential pick as a running mate, "That is President Trump's decision and he will make it when he's ready."

A spokesman for Scott declined to comment.