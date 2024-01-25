Trump and Biden shift focus to general election rematch as Haley fights on

Donald Trump and Joe Biden attacked each other on Wednesday as they prepared for a likely election rematch in November after Trump's win in New Hampshire's Republican presidential primary made his White House nomination increasingly likely, although his last remaining rival Nikki Haley vowed to stay in the race.

Former Republican President Trump's back-to-back wins in nominating contests put him on an almost certain path toward a general election contest with Democratic President Biden. Both turned their fire on each other after Trump's New Hampshire victory over Haley on Tuesday night.

Biden's reelection campaign issued a statement saying it is “now clear that Donald Trump will be the Republican nominee,” and repeated warnings that the former president is a threat to democracy.

Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to repeat unfounded allegations that Biden and his Justice Department were engaged in political persecution, following the multiple criminal indictments of Trump last year.

But Haley, who served as Trump's UN ambassador and is now his sole opponent for the Republican nomination, pledged to take that race to South Carolina, which votes on Feb 24, and beyond.