Struggling with US asylum app, migrant families split at border

Dozens of migrant families are splitting up at Mexico's northern border as they struggle to secure US asylum appointments on a government app beset by high demand and persistent glitches, migrants and advocates say.

The anxiety of separation is piling more pressure on families who have often taken perilous journeys through several countries to reach the US-Mexico frontier, and now no longer know when they will reunite.

"It's horrible, I wouldn't wish this on any mother," said Venezuelan migrant Jennifer Santiago, who was admitted into Brownsville, Texas, 10 days ago separately from her son, Derwin.

The 15-year-old decided to turn himself in at the border after his pregnant mother could only secure a solo appointment, Santiago said. He remains alone in US custody.

US President Joe Biden's administration made the app, called CBP One, directly available to asylum seekers in mid-January, aiming to make asylum requests at the border safer and more orderly.

The challenges for families have struck a nerve for some migrant advocates who recall the separation of families under Republican former President Donald Trump, which the Democratic Biden administration heavily criticised.

The US Department of Homeland Security said it is "committed to family unity" and that more than half the beneficiaries have been families. Recent app updates will simplify and speed up the process for families, a spokesperson added.

Appointments fill up in minutes every day.

The competition makes slots easier to find for individuals than for multiple people, encouraging parents to register for themselves, hoping their spouses and children can join later.