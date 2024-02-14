    বাংলা

    US House Republicans win impeachment of Biden's top border official

    The last Cabinet secretary to be impeached was President Ulysses S. Grant's secretary of war, William Belknap, in 1876 following allegations of corruption

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Feb 2024, 03:44 AM
    Updated : 14 Feb 2024, 03:44 AM

    The Republican-controlled US House of Representatives on Tuesday narrowly voted to impeach Democratic President Joe Biden's top border official, as immigration shapes up to be a major issue in this year's elections.

    By a vote of 214-213, the House approved two articles of impeachment accusing Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas of not enforcing US immigration laws, which Republicans argue led to record flows of migrants across the US-Mexico border, and making false statements to Congress.

    The vote marked just the second time in US history, and the first time in almost 150 years, that the House has impeached a member of a president's Cabinet. Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's office said that senators would be sworn in as jurors shortly after they return from a break on Feb 26.

    The Democratic-led chamber is highly unlikely, however, to vote to remove Mayorkas from office.

    A record number of migrants have illegally crossed the border from Mexico since Biden took office in 2021, and former President Donald Trump has made it a major focus of his campaign against Biden.

    Tuesday's vote reversed an embarrassing legislative defeat that Speaker Mike Johnson suffered last week when a similar effort fell short. Republican Representative Steve Scalise, who missed last week's vote while he received treatment for cancer, provided the deciding vote on Tuesday.

    Republicans hold a slim 219-212 majority in the House.

    "Secretary Mayorkas has willfully and consistently refused to comply with federal immigration laws, fueling the worst border catastrophe in American history," Johnson said following the vote.

    A Reuters/Ipsos poll last month showed that immigration was voters' No. 2 concern, following the economy.

    REPUBLICAN DISSENT

    No Democrats backed Tuesday's impeachment, while three Republicans -- Representatives Ken Buck, Tom McClintock and Mike Gallagher -- defied their leadership in voting no. They also voted against impeachment last week. A fourth Republican, Blake Moore, had also voted "no" last week in a procedural manoeuvre in order to allow the bill to be brought back for another vote at another date.

    Mayorkas has said he does not bear responsibility for the border situation, blaming it instead on a broken US immigration system that Congress has not been able to fix.

    "Without a shred of evidence or legitimate constitutional grounds ... House Republicans have falsely smeared a dedicated public servant who has spent more than 20 years enforcing our laws and serving our country," Department of Homeland Security spokesperson Mia Ehrenberg said in a statement.

    Constitutional experts and even some Republicans have said the House investigation of Mayorkas failed to provide evidence of the "high crimes and misdemeanours" that the US Constitution cites as reasons for impeachment. Instead, they cast the fight as merely "policy disputes."

    "History will not look kindly on House Republicans for their blatant act of unconstitutional partisanship that has targeted an honorable public servant in order to play petty political games," Biden said in a statement.

    The number of migrants arrested crossing the southern border illegally dropped by 50 percent in January from high levels in December, US Customs and Border Protection said on Tuesday, citing seasonal trends and increased enforcement by the United States and partner countries.

    Tuesday's House impeachment vote comes a week after hardline Republicans in the Senate, egged on by Trump, defeated a bipartisan deal to address border security that would have been the most sweeping border security policy change in decades, according to its supporters, including Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell.

    "House Republicans are largely in this fight to secure our national borders all by ourselves," Republican Representative John Rose said on Tuesday. "Essentially, (Democrats) like the job he's doing, or should I say not doing," Rose said, arguing for Mayorkas' impeachment.

    The last Cabinet secretary to be impeached was President Ulysses S. Grant's secretary of war, William Belknap, in 1876 following allegations of corruption. He was acquitted by the Senate.

    Trump was twice impeached by the House, when Democrats held the majority, and was twice acquitted by the Senate, which was in Republican hands.

    House Republicans are currently investigating whether any of Biden's past behavior before moving into the White House might have constituted a high crime or misdemeanour that could result in impeachment. Some Republicans have said they do not see such evidence yet.

    RELATED STORIES
    Premier League - Manchester United v West Ham United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - February 4, 2024 Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund celebrates scoring their first goal with Alejandro Garnacho REUTERS/Carl Recine
    United climb into sixth place
    Ten Hag's team have now scored 11 goals in their last three games -- including a 4-2 win at Newport County in the FA Cup fourth round
    Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump rallies with supporters at a "commit to caucus" event at a Whiskey bar in Ankeny, Iowa, US December 2, 2023.
    Who are the candidates in the 2024 US presidential election?
    Biden, already the oldest US president ever, will have to convince voters he has the stamina for another four years in office, amid concerns about his age and poor approval ratings
    Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump speaks during his New Hampshire presidential primary election night watch party, in Nashua, New Hampshire, US, Jan 23, 2024.
    Trump, Biden shift focus to general election rematch
    Biden's campaign statement says it is ‘now clear that Trump will be the Republican nominee’, repeating warnings that the former president is a threat to democracy
    Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump gestures as he takes the stage during his New Hampshire presidential primary election night watch party, in Nashua, New Hampshire, US, January 23, 2024. REUTERS
    Trump cruises in New Hampshire primary election
    Trump becomes the first Republican to sweep competitive votes in both Iowa and New Hampshire since 1976

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps