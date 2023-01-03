Bolivia's Arce hopes to mend ties with Brazil as Lula takes office

Bolivia's President Luis Arce said on Monday he hopes Brazil's new president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, will help improve diplomatic relations and explain issues that generated controversy during former President Jair Bolsonaro's mandate.

Speaking on television late Monday, Arce said he expected Lula, who took office for the third time on Sunday, would help explain gas contracts between the countries that Bolivian politicians have called detrimental, as well as Bolsonaro's "behaviour" during a political crisis in Bolivia in 2019.

"There are many things that need an explanation from the Brazilian government," Arce told broadcaster Telesur.