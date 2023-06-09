Is Trump kissing Fauci? With apparently fake photos, DeSantis raises AI ante

A person with knowledge of the DeSantis campaign operation said the Trump side had been "continuously posting fake images and false talking points to smear the governor."

Trump, who is currently the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination, has indeed used altered images to attack DeSantis, his closest rival.

However, he seems to have primarily shared obviously fake content, for instance an image of DeSantis riding a rhinoceros, a suggestion that the governor is a "Republican in Name Only" (RINO).

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His team on Thursday evening tweeted that the pro-DeSantis camp is "pretending to not know the difference between memes and the deceitful fake images in the DeSanctimonious ad," using one of Trump's nicknames for his rival.

A representative for Dr Fauci did not immediately respond either.

Drexel professor Stamm's forensics analysis tool suggests the images were made using an AI model called a diffusion model, which underpin popular AI image generation products like DALL-E and Stability AI.

So far, the only high-profile AI-generated political ad in the US was one published by the Republican National Committee in late April. The 30-second ad, which the RNC disclosed as being entirely generated by AI, used fake images to suggest a cataclysmic scenario should Biden be reelected, with China invading Taiwan and San Francisco being shut down due to crime.

No one is certain where the generative AI road leads or how to effectively guard against its power for mass misinformation, especially as AI improves in quality.

"At some point the AI systems will be outputting images that have no differences from real images," said James O'Brien, a professor of computer science at the University of California, Berkeley. "At that point there will be nothing to detect."