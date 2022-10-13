Los Angeles city official resigns amid furore over racist comments

A Los Angeles city councilwoman at the centre of a scandal over racist comments exposed in a recorded phone call resigned on Wednesday in the face of a fierce citywide outcry.

Democrat Nury Martinez, who had represented Los Angeles' sixth district since 2013, was urged to step down by fellow members of the city council, state and local political leaders and even US President Joe Biden.

Martinez, 49, gave up her post as president of the council on Monday. On Tuesday said she would take a leave of absence before ultimately announced in a written statement on Wednesday afternoon that she would quit.