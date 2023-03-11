Prosecutors accused Flores of killing her during a rape or attempted rape. Smart's remains have never been found, although investigators said they have searched 18 locations for her body.

For many years the leading suspect in Smart's disappearance, Flores had told investigators he left the same gathering with Smart but parted company with her about a block from her dorm.

New evidence and witnesses uncovered by freelance journalist Chris Lambert's 2019 documentary podcast, "Your Own Backyard," helped investigators crack the case, according to prosecutors and Sheriff Ian Parkinson.

In response to delays in the investigation of the case, state lawmakers passed legislation requiring colleges and universities to share information more quickly about missing students with off-campus police.

After Flores' October conviction, Sheriff Parkinson vowed that the case would remain open until Smart's remains are found and returned to her family.

Before pronouncing sentence, Judge Jennifer O'Keefe said Flores had continued to drug and assault women in "predatory behaviour" that "has spanned your adult life," according to an account of the proceedings published by the San Luis Obispo Tribune newspaper.

"You deserve to spend every day you have left behind bars," she was quoted as saying.

Addressing the court for the prosecution, Deputy District Attorney Chris Peuvrelle called the defendant a "true psychopath," adding that while Flores maintains his innocence, "we know he lies," the Tribune reported.

Defence lawyer Robert Sanger, whose motion for a new trial was denied at the start of the hearing, declined to give a final statement on behalf of his client before sentencing, according to the Tribune.

"This is a parent's worst nightmare - the disappearance and death of their child," the slain student's father, Stan Smart said during the hearing.