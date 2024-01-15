    বাংলা

    Heavy Rio de Janeiro rains kill at least 11 people

    The rains flooded streets, the capital city's metro line and peoples' homes, bringing down trees and causing landslides

    Rodrigo Viga GaierReuters
    Published : 15 Jan 2024, 05:17 AM
    Updated : 15 Jan 2024, 05:17 AM

    Heavy rains that buffeted Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state this weekend have killed at least 11 people, according to the state fire service.

    Rio's Mayor Eduardo Paes announced a state of emergency while President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's government offered federal support.

    Firefighters are still looking for one woman who is missing after her vehicle fell in a river.

