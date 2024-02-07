Chile's former president Sebastian Pinera dies in helicopter crash

Chilean ex-President Sebastian Pinera died in a helicopter crash on Tuesday, sending the country he led for two terms into mourning and prompting an outpouring of condolences from leaders across Latin America.

The helicopter carrying Pinera, 74, and three others plunged into a lake in southern Chile. The former president was pronounced dead shortly after rescue personnel arrived at the scene. The other three passengers survived.

Two sources told Reuters Pinera was the pilot, although officials have not confirmed that, nor the helicopter's intended destination.

Pinera often spent the Southern Hemisphere summers near the picturesque lakes that dot Chile's south, and frequently piloted his own helicopter.