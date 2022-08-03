    বাংলা

    Al Qaeda leader's killing risks greater anti-American violence, State Dept warns

    Following al-Zawahiri’s death, supporters of al- Qa’ida, or its affiliated terrorist organisations, may seek to attack US facilities, personnel, or citizens, the State Department said

    Reuters
    Published : 3 August 2022, 05:28 AM
    Updated : 3 August 2022, 05:28 AM

    The killing of al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri by the United States may prompt al Qaeda supporters to target US facilities or citizens with the potential for more anti-American violence, the State Department warned on Tuesday.

    "Following al-Zawahiri’s death, supporters of al- Qa’ida, or its affiliated terrorist organisations, may seek to attack US facilities, personnel, or citizens," the State Department said in a Worldwide Caution Update. "The Department of State believes there is a higher potential for anti-American violence given the death of Ayman al-Zawahiri on July 31, 2022."

