    Canada says watching a potential second spy balloon incident

    The country's defence ministry said it detected a ‘high-altitude surveillance balloon’ after a Chinese spy balloon was found lingering over the US state of Montana

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Feb 2023, 05:53 AM
    Updated : 3 Feb 2023, 05:53 AM

    Canada's defence ministry on Thursday said it detected a "high-altitude surveillance balloon" and was monitoring a "potential second incident" after US officials said a Chinese spy balloon was found lingering over the western US state of Montana.

    "A high-altitude surveillance balloon was detected and its movements are being actively tracked by NORAD. Canadians are safe and Canada is taking steps to ensure the security of its airspace, including the monitoring of a potential second incident," it said in a statement, without giving further details, adding that it was in frequent contact with the United States.

