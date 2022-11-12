As Biden turns 80, Americans ask 'What's too old?'





"Since then, he won the most votes of anyone in American history, achieved unprecedented job creation, made big corporations pay their fair share in taxes, empowered Medicare to negotiate lower drug prices, and signed the most significant gun reform in 30 years and the biggest infrastructure investment since the 1950s," Bates said, calling it "the most successful legislative record of any president since Lyndon Johnson."



"Keep watching,” he added.



Some Biden supporters said they admired Democrats' success under Biden, but were still uncertain about a possible next term.



"I think he's done a great job in the time that he has had," said Illinois resident Paul Klenck. "I am concerned that someone well into their mid-80s would serve as president. I can't think of a more demanding job than that."



Others said criticism of Biden's age was discriminatory.



"Some people at 60 should go nowhere near political power," New York City resident Catharine Stimpson, 86, said in an interview. "I think the satire about him and the sneering at him is ageism. So let us look at the individual."



Asked about his birthday in a recent MSNBC interview, Biden had a reaction that may be familiar to anyone over 50: disbelief. "I can’t even say the age I am going to be. I can’t even get it out of my mouth,” he said.



Biden said questions about his age were "totally legitimate" but that it was his intention to seek another term.



AGING AMERICA, AGING LEADERS



The outgoing Congress is one of the oldest in US history, with more than half of the House of Representatives and two-thirds of the Senate part of the "Baby Boomer" generation born between 1946 and 1964, Pew Research shows.



Some members have years on Biden and Trump. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 82. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is 80. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, 89, won another six-year term on Tuesday.



Americans are not necessarily comfortable with that situation. Two-thirds of people surveyed support the idea of having an upper age limit for federal officeholders, including the president, members of Congress and Supreme Court justices, the Reuters poll shows.