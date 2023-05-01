Canada's largest public sector strike leaves thousands in immigration limbo

"A lot of clients are frustrated at the fact that it seems like we finally saw the light at the end of the tunnel. ... We're seeing a lot of clients being put into limbo again," Tchern said.

Canada recently held draws for thousands of permanent residents it may not have the capacity to process, Tchern said.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Minister (IRCC) Sean Fraser said last week that because of the strike, tens of thousands of files have not been processed that otherwise would have been.

"The longer any work stoppage goes on, the more severe the impacts are going to be. We’re going to continue to work to identify priority areas where people’s lives may be in danger to ensure we can still maintain those essential functions," he told reporters.

Once the magnitude of the backlog is known, Fraser added, "we may have to look at what policy decisions we should make to play catch-up."

Immigration department spokespeople, whose work has been affected by the strike, could not provide details on the strike's impacts on immigration services.