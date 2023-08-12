Biden seeks $24 billion for Ukraine, testing bipartisan support in Congress

"There's work to do, but we are hopeful about our ability to come together," the official said.

FIRST UKRAINE REQUEST SINCE REPUBLICANS TOOK HOUSE

Republicans narrowly control the House, where Speaker Kevin McCarthy signaled in June that any request for more assistance for Ukraine would face an uphill path through Congress.

A spokesperson for McCarthy said he would review Biden's proposal. "A Republican-led House will not rubber-stamp any blank-check funding requests; rather, the Administration’s emergency funding requests must be reviewed and scrutinized on their merits consistent with the practice and principles of our majority,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.

The House and Senate last approved aid for the Kyiv government - $48 billion - in December, before Republicans took control of the House.

A second administration official said the United States was making good on its promise to stand by Ukraine in its fight against the Russian invasion that began in February 2022, and would not be bashful about asking for additional funds if needed.

The funding request also includes $3.3 billion to expand development and infrastructure lending by the World Bank to developing countries and provide a "credible alternative" to China's "coercive and unsustainable lending and infrastructure projects," Biden's budget director, Shalanda Young, said in a letter to Congress.

The request includes $13.1 billion for the Department of Defense, including $9.5 billion for equipment for Ukraine and replenishment of US equipment stocks already sent to Kyiv. It also includes $3.6 billion for continued military, intelligence and other defense support.

It seeks $8.5 billion for the Department of State and US Agency for International Development, including $7.3 billion for economic, humanitarian and security assistance for Ukraine and other affected countries and populations, $1 billion to strengthen strategic partnerships in developing countries and $200 million to strengthen African countries' resistance to Russia's Wagner Group, which Washington has designated a transnational criminal organization.

Wagner's chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has welcomed a recent coup in Niger and said his forces were available to restore order.

Among other things, the package asks for $2.65 billion for the Department of Homeland Security, including $2.2 billion for border management operations, shelter and services for migrants released from DHS custody, and $416 million for counter-fentanyl activities.