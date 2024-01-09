    বাংলা

    Biden administration to unveil contractor rule that could upend gig economy

    The new rule will require that workers be considered employees entitled to more benefits and legal protections than contractors when they are "economically dependent" on a company

    Reuters
    Published : 9 Jan 2024, 03:16 AM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2024, 03:16 AM

    The administration of US President Joe Biden will release a final rule as soon as this week that will make it more difficult for companies to treat workers as independent contractors rather than employees that typically cost a company more, an administration official said.

    The US Department of Labour rule, which was first proposed in 2022 and is likely to face legal challenges, will require that workers be considered employees entitled to more benefits and legal protections than contractors when they are "economically dependent" on a company.

    A range of industries will likely be affected by the rule, which will take effect later this year, but its potential impact on app-based services that rely heavily on contract workers has garnered the most attention. Shares of Uber Technologies, Lyft and DoorDash all tumbled at least 10% when the draft rule was proposed in October 2022.

    Shares of DoorDash closed nearly 4% higher at $98.52 on Monday, while Lyft shares gained 5.8% to close at $13.55 and Uber stock closed 2.5% higher at $59.01.

    The rule will likely decrease flexibility for workers, resulting in lost opportunities to earn money, according to Marc Freedman, vice president at the US Chamber of Commerce, the largest US business lobby.

    "It is likely to threaten the flexibility of individuals to work when and how they want and could have significant negative impacts on our economy," Freedman said in a statement.

    In a draft version of the rule in 2022, the Labor Department said it would consider factors such as a worker's "opportunity for profit or loss, investment, permanency, the degree of control by the employer over the worker, (and) whether the work is an integral part of the employer’s business."

    The rule replaces a Trump administration regulation that said workers who own their own businesses or have the ability to work for competing companies, such as a driver who works for Uber and Lyft, can be treated as contractors.

    The department's sharp break from the Trump-era regulation will likely be the focus of lawsuits challenging the new rule, legal experts have said. Federal law requires agencies to adequately explain their decision to withdraw and replace existing rules.

    The Biden administration has said the Trump-era rule violated US wage laws and was out of step with decades of federal court decisions, and worker advocates have said a more strict standard was necessary to combat the rampant misclassification of workers in some industries.

    The left-leaning Economic Policy Institute in a report last year estimated that a truck driver treated as a contractor earns up to $18,000 less per year than one who is deemed an employee, while construction workers' earnings drop by nearly $17,000 and home health aides lose out on up to $9,500 in pay and benefits.

    Business groups sharply criticised the draft rule after it was proposed. Any change in policy is expected to increase labor costs for many sectors including trucking, retail and manufacturing.

    Most federal and state labor laws, such as those requiring a minimum wage and overtime pay, apply only to a company's employees, who studies suggest can cost companies up to 30% more than independent contractors.

    Nearly 40% of US workers, or more than 64 million people, did some freelance work in the past 12 months, according to a December survey by freelancing marketplace Upwork.

    RELATED STORIES
    High Court rule on case against bdnews24.com’s Khalidi: ACC in court again
    ACC in court after HC rule on case against Khalidi
    The ACC lawyer presents argument a day after the court excused Khalidi from appearances at hearings until a chargesheet is filed
    A hooded man holds a laptop computer as cyber code is projected on him in this illustration picture taken on May 13, 2017.
    Hacker who targeted GTA maker indefinitely detained
    Arion Kurtaj hacked Rockstar Games and threatened to release the source code for the company's planned “Grand Theft Auto” sequel
    A photo illustration shows the Uber app logo displayed on a mobile telephone, as it is held up for a posed photograph in central London Sep 22, 2017. Reuters
    Uber to partner with London cabbies after decade of dispute
    The ride-hailing firm says it will open up its platform to London's black cabs early next year
    A flag of one of the Myanmar rebel forces is installed next to an under-construction structure in Myanmar's Khawmawi village on the India-Myanmar border as seen from Zokhawthar village in Champhai district of India's northeastern state of Mizoram, India, November 14, 2023.
    Is the rule of Myanmar's junta under threat?
    Myanmar's ruling military is facing attacks on multiple fronts in its borderlands as an alliance of ethnic minority insurgent groups combines with pro-democracy fighters

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India