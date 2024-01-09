Biden administration to unveil contractor rule that could upend gig economy

Shares of DoorDash closed nearly 4% higher at $98.52 on Monday, while Lyft shares gained 5.8% to close at $13.55 and Uber stock closed 2.5% higher at $59.01.

The rule will likely decrease flexibility for workers, resulting in lost opportunities to earn money, according to Marc Freedman, vice president at the US Chamber of Commerce, the largest US business lobby.

"It is likely to threaten the flexibility of individuals to work when and how they want and could have significant negative impacts on our economy," Freedman said in a statement.

In a draft version of the rule in 2022, the Labor Department said it would consider factors such as a worker's "opportunity for profit or loss, investment, permanency, the degree of control by the employer over the worker, (and) whether the work is an integral part of the employer’s business."

The rule replaces a Trump administration regulation that said workers who own their own businesses or have the ability to work for competing companies, such as a driver who works for Uber and Lyft, can be treated as contractors.

The department's sharp break from the Trump-era regulation will likely be the focus of lawsuits challenging the new rule, legal experts have said. Federal law requires agencies to adequately explain their decision to withdraw and replace existing rules.