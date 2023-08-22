Canada PM Trudeau says focusing on kids and future after separation from wife

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday said he is focusing on his children and the future in the first comments he has made since announcing earlier this month he and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, were separating.

At the end of last week Trudeau returned from a vacation with his family and his wife in the Pacific province of British Columbia. On Aug. 2 Trudeau's office said Trudeau and Sophie had signed a legal agreement to separate, but he had not previously spoken about it in public.

"I got a really good 10 days with the family to focus on the kids, to focus on being together and moving forward," Trudeau said.