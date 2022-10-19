Trump due to be deposed in writer's defamation suit over rape claim

Donald Trump was scheduled to give a deposition on Wednesday in a defamation lawsuit brought in New York by writer E Jean Carroll after the former president denied having raped her.

Carroll, a former Elle magazine columnist, sued Trump in Manhattan federal court in November 2019, five months after he denied raping her in the mid-1990s. In denying the allegations, Trump said at the time that Carroll was "not my type."

Trump has accused Carroll of making up the original accusation and said the courts should have thrown out the lawsuit. Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, has called the case "entirely without merit."