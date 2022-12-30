Hershey sued in US over chocolate containing heavy metals

The magazine said that while all 28 contained the heavy metals, 23 including chocolate from Dove, Godiva, Lindt and Trader Joe's contained potentially harmful levels of lead, cadmium or both for people who eat one ounce of chocolate a day.

Hershey's Special Dark bar and Lily's 70% bar were high in lead, and Lily's 85% bar was high in lead and cadmium, the magazine said.

Lazazzaro said reasonable consumers would be turned off by such levels because they pose a "serious health risk," and that consumers rely on Hershey to be truthful about ingredients in its products.

The lawsuit seeks at least $5 million of damages, including at least $500 per transaction under New York law.

Hershey bought Lily's for $425 million in June 2021.

Lazazzaro's lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment, including as to whether other lawsuits are planned.