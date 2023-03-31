First US drag show ban stokes fears of violence

Daphne Rio had been performing a weekly drag brunch at a Dallas cafe for nearly a year when a couple slipped in, snapped a slew of pictures then slipped straight back out.

Their lightning visit set off alarm bells for Rio, no stranger to the drag circuit after 8 years of performing in a host of Dallas bars and clubs.

So it came as no surprise when, days later, images of Rio and her fellow performers showed up in a newsletter distributed by a right-wing group that organises protests against drag shows in Texas.