As US bakes, mapping shows Black, Latino areas feel more heat

Phyllis Robinson has noticed temperatures creeping up in her suburban neighbourhood in Washington, DC in recent years, but when the forecast predicted a scorching day one Sunday last month she was excited rather than worried.

She and her husband strapped a small device to their car and slowly drove around their neighbourhood and beyond, spending an hour traversing part of Montgomery County, where Robinson has lived for nearly 40 years.

"We thought, good, we'll get some high temperatures!" Robinson, 62, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

They and other residents took shifts throughout the day to record variations in heat, humidity and other indicators across 200 square miles (517 sq km) of the county, seeking insight into how climate change is raising temperatures in their area – and why some neighbourhoods are feeling the heat more than others.