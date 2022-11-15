Election denier Lake loses governor's race in battleground Arizona

Kari Lake, one of the most high-profile Republican candidates in the midterm elections to embrace former President Donald Trump's false claims of voter fraud in 2020, lost her bid to become the next governor of Arizona, Edison Research projected on Monday.

The closely fought governor's race between Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs was one of the most significant in the general election because Arizona is a battleground state and will likely play a pivotal role in the 2024 US presidential election.

Lake's loss is the latest defeat for a series of candidates endorsed by Trump, who on Tuesday is expected to announce another White House bid.