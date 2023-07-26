Death toll from violence in Ecuador prisons hits 31

Ecuador's attorney general raised the death toll from a wave of violence over the weekend in one the country's most dangerous jails to 31 late on Tuesday, after the government earlier declared a 60-day state of emergency for the country's prisons.

The emergency declaration seemed to set off violence in the city of Esmeraldas, where 15 prison guards and two other staffers were being held hostage at a local jail, the government said in a statement.

In Esmeraldas itself, a police unit was attacked, explosives were placed at gas stations and several cars were burned. The attorney general's office said on social media that one civilian was hurt in a Molotov cocktail attack on its office there.

In Guayaquil, at least 2,700 heavily equipped soldiers and police officers entered the Penitenciaria del Litoral prison after enactment of the 60-day measure, regaining control of three cellblocks with controlled detonations.