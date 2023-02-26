    বাংলা

    Thousands without power as California storms bring rain, snow and cold

    Nearly 85,000 households and businesses were without power in the Los Angeles area on Saturday

    Reuters
    Published : 26 Feb 2023, 02:52 AM
    Updated : 26 Feb 2023, 02:52 AM

    Nearly 85,000 households and businesses were without power in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, as storms continued to pummel parts of California, bringing snow to higher elevations and dumping rain and hail in the flatlands.

    Interstate 5, the largest highway leading north out of the city, remained closed at the steep grade known as the Grapevine due to heavy snow, while several more southern points of the freeway in and around Los Angeles were closed due to flooding, the California Department of Transportation said.

    In Northern California, San Francisco was expected to experience record cold temperatures on Saturday, and the National Weather Service warned residents of the state capital of Sacramento to avoid travel from Sunday through Wednesday as rain and snow started up again after a reprieve on Saturday.

    "Extreme impacts from heavy snow & winds will cause extremely dangerous to impossible driving conditions & likely widespread road closures & infrastructure impacts!" the agency said on Twitter.

    The next set of storms, expected to hit on Sunday, will bring wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour (80 kph) in the Sacramento Valley, and up to 70 miles per hour in the nearby Sierra Nevada mountains. Yosemite National Park was closed through Wednesday due to severe winter conditions.

    A massive low-pressure system driven from the Arctic was responsible for the unusual conditions, said Bryan Jackson, a forecaster at the NWS Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

    In Southern California, "this is a rare case of a cold, significant storm event," Jackson said.

    In a sight that must have delighted many Angelenos on Friday, snowflakes even fell around the Hollywood sign atop Mount Lee in the hills above the city, known for its sunny days and palm trees.

    On Saturday, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms were expected to bring rain, hail and a mixture of snow and moisture called "graupel" to the area, the National Weather Service said.

    A separate storm that clobbered the US Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes regions earlier this week blew out to the Atlantic on Friday after passing over New England, the weather service said. More than 400,000 customers of Detroit based DTE Energy remained without power on Saturday, the Detroit News reported.

    Even before the latest storm, much of California had experienced an unusually rainy, chilly winter, starting with a spate of deadly "atmospheric river" storms that unleashed widespread flooding, felled trees and triggered mudslides in a state long plagued by drought and wildfires.

    RELATED STORIES
    University students walks along a street of Miami Beach during Spring Break in Miami Beach, Florida, US, Mar 18, 2020.
    US state's bill would ban gender studies majors at universities
    The new measure would also ban consideration of diversity, equity and inclusion in hiring of faculty in Florida
    Helicopters of the Brazilian Navy are seen on board the ship Navio Atlantico during relief operations for victims of landslides in Sao Sebastiao, Brazil February 23, 2023.
    Death toll from Brazil floods, landslides reaches 57
    More than 4,000 people were forced from their homes, the Sao Paulo state government said
    The Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada, is illuminated in the colours of the Iranian flag in a show of solidarity for protests that have erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini, October 3, 2022.
    Canada to support Iranian temporary residents
    Nationwide protests erupted in Iran last fall after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman Mahsa Amini in police custody on Sept 16 last year
    A view shows a snow-covered road, in Boulder, Colorado, US, February 23, 2023, in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media.
    US winter storm kills firefighter, knocks out power
    A volunteer firefighter was killed in suburban Grand Rapids, Michigan, after coming in contact with a live power line knocked downed by ice

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher