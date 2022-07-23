Haitian children who escaped gang violence take shelter in Port-au-Prince school

"The kids need a lot of help," said Sister Rosemiline, a nun with religious community group Kizito Family, who said she stopped using her last name after taking her vows.

"The situation is really bad where they are from. We are waiting for food but what we get is not satisfactory to the kids," she said, adding that her organisation is hoping to relocate them to five other sites.

The children are part of a group who donned school uniforms to convince gang leaders they were on their way to school in order to escape the turf war, according to a community organiser leading the effort to shelter the children.