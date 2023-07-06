Cocaine found at White House: Cameras, visitor logs searched by Secret Service

The discovery led to a brief closure of the West Wing complex. Biden and his family were not at the White House then

Reuters

Cocaine discovered in the White House on Sunday was found in a cubby hole in a West Wing entry area where visitors place electronics and other belongings before going on tours, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The Secret Service is investigating the matter, the White House said. "They're checking visitor logs and ... looking at cameras. Those are the next steps. Cross-checking," said the source.