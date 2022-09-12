In Peru's Andes, farmers turn to pre-Hispanic dams to fight water scarcity

The Andes have an annual dry season between May and September, but farmers in his district of Pamparomas say rains have been particularly sparse in the past couple of years, amid global human-caused climate change that is exacerbating extreme weather patterns.

An extended dry season comes at a high cost. Keeping soil idle for more than half of the year hurts both income and what families can eat.

Palmadera found a solution not with an engineer but with an archaeologist, who was surveying bits of an old stone wall in the high grounds of his district.

Kevin Lane, an archaeologist at the University of Buenos Aires, had identified 18 abandoned dams built in Pamparomas before the Spanish colonisation of the Americas. Lane proposed refurbishing an old dam.