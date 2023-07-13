Chile miners, facing higher taxes, seek faster permits, lower energy costs

Now that Chile has passed an increase in mining royalties, copper miners are pushing for incentives to keep investing in production of the metal needed for the renewable energy revolution, with steps such as cuts in energy costs, speeded-up permit approvals and other incentives.

Beginning in 2024, mining royalties will rise to a range of 8% to 26% of operating margin from the current range of 5% to 14%. There will also be a 1% ad valorem tax based on sales for miners that post a profit.

Chile's Mining Council, which comprises large private firms, estimates this will ultimately boost the average tax rate of 44.7%, exceeding the top of the range of 38-to-44% in competing countries such as Peru and Australia.

"We're hoping that this competitive disadvantage is somehow compensated with other public policy actions that encourage investment," said the association's head of studies, Jose Tomas Morel.