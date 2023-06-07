Blinken visits Saudi Arabia amid strained ties, Israel normalisation in mind

TRAVEL BAN

US-Saudi ties got off to a rocky start in 2019 when President Joe Biden during his campaign said he would treat Riyadh like "the pariah that they are" if he was elected, and soon after taking office in 2021, released a US intelligence assessment that Crown Prince Mohammed approved the operation to capture or kill journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

A visit by Biden in July 2022 to the kingdom did little to ease tensions, and increasingly, Riyadh has looked to reassert its regional clout, while growing less interested in being aligned with US priorities in the region.

The most recent example was when MbS gave a warm embrace to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at an Arab League summit in May, which saw Arab states readmit Syria after a decade of suspension, a move Washington said it neither supported nor encouraged.

The kingdom has been pouring hundreds of billions of dollars into transforming and opening its economy to reduce dependence on crude oil. The reforms have been accompanied by a raft of arrests of critics of MbS, as well as of businessmen, clerics and rights activists.

US citizens and residents with family members detained in Saudi Arabia called on Blinken in a letter on Tuesday to press Saudi officials for an immediate release of their relatives. The list included prominent cleric Salman al-Odah, children of former spy chief Saad al-Jabri, human rights defender Mohammed al-Qahtani and aid worker Abdulrahman al-Sadhan.

The kingdom had released detained US citizens from its prisons but some still remain under a travel ban.

US officials briefing reporters on the trip last week said there was an "ongoing conversation regarding the promotion of human rights and fundamental freedoms" with Saudi Arabia but they declined to say if Blinken would seek any guarantees from the Saudis on the issue.

Blinken "emphasized that our bilateral relationship is strengthened by progress on human rights," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in the readout of his meeting with MbS.