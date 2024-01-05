Sixth-grade student killed in Iowa school shooting, suspect dead

A sixth-grade student was killed on Thursday morning and five other people wounded when a 17-year-old opened fire at an Iowa school on the first day of classes following the winter break, law enforcement officials said.

The suspect was identified as Dylan Butler, a student at Perry High School, officials said at a news briefing. He was found dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound by responding officers.

Police also discovered an improvised explosive device when searching the high school, Mitch Mortvedt, an assistant director with the state Department of Criminal Investigation, told reporters. Members of the state fire marshal's office and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives rendered the device safe.

The Iowa shooting, on the district's first day of classes in 2024, is part of a national epidemic of gun violence in US schools that has worsened in recent years.

There were 346 incidents in which a gun was brandished or fired at school or a bullet hit school property in 2023, according to the K-12 School Shooting Database. That was the highest of any year in the website's data, which goes back to 1966, and represented the third record-setting year in a row.

Four such incidents have already taken place in 2024, just four days into the year, according to the site.

Perry, a town of about 7,900, is about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of Des Moines, the state's capital city. The middle and high schools share a single campus.