US beauty pageant can exclude transgender contestants, court rules

Beauty pageant operator Miss United States of America LLC cannot be forced to allow transgender women to compete because doing so would interfere with its ability to express "the ideal vision of American womanhood," a US appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision rejected a lawsuit by Anita Green, a transgender activist, claiming that Miss United States of America's policy of only allowing "natural born" women to compete violates an Oregon anti-discrimination law.

Green, who is from Oregon, sued the company in federal court in Portland last year after her application to participate in the pageant was rejected. Miss United States of America does business as United States of America Pageants.