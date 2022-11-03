    বাংলা

    US beauty pageant can exclude transgender contestants, court rules

    US rejects a lawsuit by a transgender activist, who claimed that Miss United States of America's policy of only allowing 'natural born' women to compete violates an anti-discrimination law

    Reuters
    Published : 3 Nov 2022, 05:05 AM
    Updated : 3 Nov 2022, 05:05 AM

    Beauty pageant operator Miss United States of America LLC cannot be forced to allow transgender women to compete because doing so would interfere with its ability to express "the ideal vision of American womanhood," a US appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

    The San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals in a 2-1 decision rejected a lawsuit by Anita Green, a transgender activist, claiming that Miss United States of America's policy of only allowing "natural born" women to compete violates an Oregon anti-discrimination law.

    Green, who is from Oregon, sued the company in federal court in Portland last year after her application to participate in the pageant was rejected. Miss United States of America does business as United States of America Pageants.

    The 9th Circuit said applying the Oregon law, which prohibits discrimination based on gender identity in public accommodations, to Miss United States of America would violate the pageant's free speech rights under the US Constitution. The court agreed with the company that it expresses its views on womanhood by determining who can compete.

    "It is commonly understood that beauty pageants are generally designed to express the 'ideal vision of American womanhood,'" wrote Circuit Judge Lawrence VanDyke, an appointee of former Republican President Donald Trump.

    VanDyke was joined by Circuit Judge Carlos Bea, an appointee of former Republican President George W Bush.

    The ruling affirmed a 2021 decision by a federal judge dismissing Green's lawsuit.

    Miss United States of America and a lawyer for Green did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    In a dissenting opinion, 9th Circuit Judge Susan Graber said the court should have first decided whether the Oregon law applies to the company at all before weighing the constitutional issues. Graber was appointed to the 9th Circuit by former President Bill Clinton, a Democrat.

    RELATED STORIES
    Climate protestors pose while dressed as zombies during a demonstration in Park Avenue near the residence of Stephen Schwarzman, founder and CEO of Blackstone Group, in New York City, US, Oct 27, 2022.
    Can US cities use climate plans to 'undo' racist legacies?
    As mounting research shows lower-income communities are harder hit by climate effects, some US cities are working to make sure they are not left behind in efforts to combat climate risks
    Damaged palm trees sit after Hurricane Lisa bore down on Belize City on Wednesday, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported in a bulletin, predicting it will later move across the jungles of northern Guatemala and southeastern Mexico, in west Landivar suburb, Belize City, Belize November 2, 2022.
    Lisa weakens to tropical storm
    There were no reports of deaths or major damage so far in Belize, the Caribbean nation famed for its tourist appeal
    King Charles III during a visit to the Burrell Collection to officially re-open it following its six-year long refurbishment, at Pollok Country Park in Glasgow. October 13, 2022.
    Quebec wants to end politicians’ mandatory oath to King Charles
    Quebec is ready to introduce legislation that would stop requiring elected officials to swear an oath to Britain's King Charles
    Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz enters the courtroom for the sentencing hearing in Cruz’s trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, US on Monday, Nov 1, 2022.
    Florida school mass shooter sentenced to life in prison
    Cruz pleaded guilty last year to premeditated murder for his rampage on Feb 14, 2018, then faced the three-month penalty trial earlier this year

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher