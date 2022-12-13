Some 1,500 migrants crossed Rio Grande into El Paso on Sunday

Many migrants who crossed overnight were on Monday morning standing in a long queue, stretching hundreds of meters on the northern bank of Rio Grande, to register their arrival with US border authorities.

The migrants who crossed on Sunday included a group of Nicaraguans who said they were freed by Mexican authorities after being kidnapped last week in the state of Durango.

Reuters spoke to seven Nicaraguans who said they were kidnapped. Some showed videos they filmed after being freed and had their phones returned to them, including images of the place where they said they were held.

After being released, Mexican authorities loaded some of the Nicaraguan migrants on buses and ferried them to Ciudad Juarez.

"Because of everything that happened, we are left with fear. I don't think we'll be able to live in peace," said Jose Manuel, a Nicaraguan migrant who said he could not imagine staying in Mexico.

Reuters could not independently verify the migrants' accounts. Mexico's military and immigration authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Several of the Nicaraguan migrants appealed to US President Joe Biden to help them.

"He is the only president who will help us, we know he will open the door for us," said one Nicaraguan man who did not identify himself.