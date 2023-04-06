Tornado kills 5 after tearing through Missouri in US

In Marble Hill, three miles (5 km) to the east of Glen Allen, Chris Huffman, 45, said he raced to his basement with his wife and two daughters after hearing tornado sirens and the power went out.

Outside was pitch black and there were dark clouds, high winds and rain, and bursts of lightning, Huffman said.

"It was startling," he told Reuters in a phone interview from his sandwich shop, Munchies, where he was preparing food for crews and those in need. "We heard the roar of everything. That's how close it was."

Parson said the state would aid people who lost their homes even though some sparsely populated communities would not have sustained enough damage to be eligible for public disaster relief.

"This is going to be weeks upon months to be able to recover," Parson said, adding that President Joe Biden called to offer help and services.