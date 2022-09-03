Seven Colombia police killed in deadliest attack since leftist took office

"I forcefully reject the attack with explosives in San Luis, Huila," Petro said on Twitter, quoting a death toll of eight, which was later revised. "These acts are a clear sabotage to total peace."

The national police and attorney general's office said late on Friday that seven police officers - including three aged 20 or under - were killed and one was injured.

Petro travelled to regional capital Neiva with his defence minister and other officials for a security meeting following the attack.

The vehicle in which the officials were traveling was hit with explosives, the national police said in a statement.