Police launch probe after 1 killed, 9 injured in NY concert stampede

Police were on Monday trying to determine what caused a stampede at a hip hop concert in New York state that killed one woman and injured nine others - with the size of the crowd, and reports that shots were heard at the venue, two lines of inquiry.

Concertgoers were leaving the show, featuring rappers GloRilla and Finesse2tymes, at the Main Street Armory in Rochester at just after 11 pm when the crowd began to surge, city Police Chief David Smith told a news conference on Monday.

"There are some reports that shots were heard, causing the crowd to panic," he said, however adding that police had found no evidence to support that theory.