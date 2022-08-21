Colombia suspends ELN rebel arrest warrants, extradition orders to restart peace talks

Colombia's new president said Saturday he was suspending arrest warrants and extradition requests for members of the left-wing guerrilla group the National Liberation Army (ELN) in an effort to restart peace talks to end nearly 60 years of war.

The announcement is part of a principal campaign promise by newly elected Gustavo Petro, a former member of the M-19 insurgency, who took office on Aug 7 on pledges to bring "total peace" to the Andean country.

"I have authorised the reinstatement of the protocols, allowing negotiators to again reconnect with their organisation, suspending arrest warrants for those negotiators, suspending extradition orders for those negotiators in order to start a dialogue with the National Liberation Army," Petro said.

"This resolution initiates a new possibility of a peace process in Colombia," Petro said after attending a security council meeting in the province of Bolivar.